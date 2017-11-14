SECURITY MINISTER ANNOUNCES CRIME SYMPOSIUM DATE

The proposed national crime symposium is scheduled for November 24th 2017.

This date was disclosed by the National Security Minister Senator Hermangild Francis, who has affirmed government support for the police force and courts to improve the criminal Justice System. With a record equaling 52 homicides in 2017, critics have called for a comprehensive plan to address the violent crime rate. While some observers welcome public discourse, they are warning against another talk-shop that fails to reduce crime.