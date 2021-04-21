SECOND PHASE OF VACCINATION DRIVE UNDERWAY

On Tuesday April 20th, 2021, the ministry of health and wellness reported no new cases of covid-19 from a batch of 119 samples taken during the period April 17th, 2021 to April 19th, 2021. These samples were processed on April 19th. The ministry of health also received confirmation of the recovery of 5 individuals diagnosed with covid-19, bringing the total number of active cases in country to date to 80. Presently, one of the active cases is requiring critical care at the respiratory hospital. The total number of covid-19 cases diagnosed in country to date is 4,419. And as of Monday April 19th, 2021, a total of 23,733 individuals have received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine and 57 individuals have received the second dose. Anyone interested in getting vaccinated is encouraged to pre-register ahead of time via the online platform, or at the community wellness centre nearest to you.