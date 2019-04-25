Home / News Updates / SECOND PHASE OF JOHN COMPTON DAM REHABILITATION TO BEGIN IN JUNE

SECOND PHASE OF JOHN COMPTON DAM REHABILITATION TO BEGIN IN JUNE

Stephy Anius April 25, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

The Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) says work on the second phase of the John Compton Dam rehabilitation project is set to begin in June 2019. The announcement was made by WASCO’s representatives and the project’s contractor.

 

