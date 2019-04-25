SECOND PHASE OF JOHN COMPTON DAM REHABILITATION TO BEGIN IN JUNE

The Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) says work on the second phase of the John Compton Dam rehabilitation project is set to begin in June 2019. The announcement was made by WASCO’s representatives and the project’s contractor.
