Members of the legal fraternity, law enforcement officers and officials of the National Security Ministry, are welcoming the unveiling of the Second District Court in Vieux Fort.

The official opening of the court took place on 20 November.

The National Security Minister says it’s the first in a series of court building refurbishments meant to enhance access to justice.

