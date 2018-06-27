Seajays Swim Club prepares to host the 4th  Annual Karen Beaubrun swim meet

Press Release- The Seajays Swim Club for its 4th year prepares to host the 4th Annual Karen Beaubrun Swim Meet June 30th and July 1st 2018. Swimmers in St Lucia from all clubs, namely; The Sharks Swim Club, Southern Flying Fish, Romain Roservelt Swim Club, Sports Academy, Lightning Swim Club and Unattached Swimmers will compete in friendly rivalry in the waters at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Center.

Sanctioned by The St. Lucia Amateur Swimming Association and Fina Approved, the Karen Beaubrun Meet will continue to provide an opportunity for swimmers to make their best times for selection on the National team to represent St Lucia at the upcoming Goodwill Swim Championship scheduled in Barbados in the month of August.

This year the Seajays Swim club promises to continue the legacy of their beloved coach Karen Beaubrun who passed away in 2011 and will continue to emphasize “Coach Aunty Karen” philosophy of hard work, dedication and character development throughout the sport of Swimming.

Club President Heidi Emmanuel, expects a very competitive meet highlighting the results of the hard training swimmers have been putting in.

The Executive continues to be grateful to Cox and Co over the past years and looks forward to their continued support in 2018.

Just a short week after the pool competition, The Seajays Swim Club with St. Lucia Channel Swim will host the inaugrual open water events with swimmers competing in 1K, 3K, 5K races.

This event to be held at the Yacht Club is open to the general public. The 1k race is open to all swimmers age 9 and over while 3K and 5K are open to competent swimmers age 14 and over. Culminating the weekend of the Open Water events, Seajays Swim Club invites all to its Fund Raising BBQ immediately after.

