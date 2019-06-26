Seajays Legends Swim Club Makes Waves At The Karen Beaubrun Swim Meet

Seajays Legends Swim Club Press Release- It was a weekend full of intense swimming as Six (6) teams came out to participate in the 05th annual Karen Beaubrun Memorial swim meet 2019. Sharks swim club, Lightning Aquatics Swim Club, RR Aquatics Swim club, Southern Flying Fish Swim Club and RHAC Swim Club participated in this year’s competition with Seajays legends placing first, Sharks Swim Club second and Lightening Aquatics placing third. The official point standings are as follows:

Sea Jays Swim Club 1,272. 50 points St. Lucia Sharks Swim Club, St. Lucia 741 points. Lightning Aquatics Swim Club 703 points. RR Aquatic Swim Club 365 points. Southern Flying Fish 335 points. Unattached 93 points. Rhac Swim Club, St. Lucia 57. 50 points.

Of the 12 top rankings individual score positions, Seajays is proud to say we were able to have representatives in the top 3 in each age group with the exception of 7-8 girls and 13-14 girls.

There were 2 age group record set at this meet, Terrel Monplaisir from the Seajays swim club set a new age group record in the boys 15 and over 200 Breast stroke with a time of 02:34.46 and Mikaela Casimir of the Sharks Swim Club set a new age group record in the Girls 15 and over 50 Butterfly with a time of 00:30.23.

Every year 1 swimmer from each club is awarded the Karen Beaubrun award for upholding the values, standards and dedication to the sport of swimming and club. This year Omar Alexander was awarded this most prestigious award for his upholding the values that coach Karen herself lived by. Congratulations to the nominees from the other clubs as well, including Hannah Christopher – RR Aquatics; Gelanie Augier – Lightning Aquatics; Allandre Cross – Sharks Swim Club; and Rashawn Francis – Southern Flying Fish.

SeaJays Legends Swim Club would like to thank Dr. Diane Worrell and the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre for their dedication to this meet and to swimming on a whole.

A special thank you to our presenting sponsor COX AND COMPANY, lane sponsors LUCELEC , BOSIL BANK, DIGICEL, SUBWAY AND TOGS, and our event sponsors, Caribbean Metals Ltd, Sandals, F.I.C.S, Crystal Clear Water, Digicel, WLBL, JJ’s Paradise, Royal Bank Of Canada St. Lucia Distillers Ltd and The Balcony Restaurant.

An extra special thanks you to Dr. Beaubrun and family for their continued support of Seajays Legends Swim Club.

The Karen Beaubrun Swim meet was organized and hosted by the SeaJays Legends Swim Club to honor coach Karen for her commitment to swimming and as a founding member of the club. Not only was she our coach she taught values such as fair play, respect, dedication to team and sport, honesty and leadership, values of which are still be taught to our swimmers to this day.