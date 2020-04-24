The St. Lucian mission of Seventh Day Adventist is following the national emergency management organization (nemo) as they strive to provide humanitarian aid to Saint Lucians who are suffering due to Covid-19.
The St. Lucian mission of Seventh Day Adventist is following the national emergency management organization (nemo) as they strive to provide humanitarian aid to Saint Lucians who are suffering due to Covid-19.
Independent senator Adrian Augier has called on the government to consider directing its economic stimulus …