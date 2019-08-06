Home / News Updates / SDA ACADEMY CLASS OF 83 GIVES BACK

SDA ACADEMY CLASS OF 83 GIVES BACK

Stephy Anius August 5, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

The Seventh Day Adventist class of 83 has come together to lend support to their Alma mater. The class of 83 wants to help in ways that will make a difference to the school, as well as showing appreciation to the teachers who helped mold them.

 

