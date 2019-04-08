Home / News Updates / SCHOOL REGISTRATION 2019 – 2020

SCHOOL REGISTRATION 2019 – 2020

Stephy Anius April 8, 2019 News Updates 1 Comment

[PRESS RELEASE- April 8th 2019]:- SCHOOL REGISTRATION – 2019 – 2020

The Department of Education would like to inform parents and guardians, who registered their
child/ward for Kindergarten for the Academic Year 2019/2020, to report to District Two or District
Three Education Office, to obtain the results of their child’s/ward’s Kindergarten placement from
Wednesday 10th April to Friday 12th April, 2019 from 9:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. for the following
schools:

  • Ave Maria Girls’ Infant
  • Anglican Infant
  • St. Aloysius R.C. Boys’ Infant
  • Vide Bouteille Combined
  • Camille Henry Memorial
  • Gordon Walcott Memorial

The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to thank parents and
guardians for their patience and cooperation.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

SLP CRIES FOUL OVER APPOINTMENTS IN PUBLIC AND TEACHING SERVICE

The St. Lucia Labour Party is planning to write to the Governor General Sir Neville …

One comment

  1. YULI
    April 14, 2019 at 5:25 am

    Keren banget yahh

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved