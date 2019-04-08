[PRESS RELEASE- April 8th 2019]:- SCHOOL REGISTRATION – 2019 – 2020

The Department of Education would like to inform parents and guardians, who registered their

child/ward for Kindergarten for the Academic Year 2019/2020, to report to District Two or District

Three Education Office, to obtain the results of their child’s/ward’s Kindergarten placement from

Wednesday 10th April to Friday 12th April, 2019 from 9:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. for the following

schools:

Ave Maria Girls’ Infant

Anglican Infant

St. Aloysius R.C. Boys’ Infant

Vide Bouteille Combined

Camille Henry Memorial

Gordon Walcott Memorial

The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to thank parents and

guardians for their patience and cooperation.