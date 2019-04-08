[PRESS RELEASE- April 8th 2019]:- SCHOOL REGISTRATION – 2019 – 2020
The Department of Education would like to inform parents and guardians, who registered their
child/ward for Kindergarten for the Academic Year 2019/2020, to report to District Two or District
Three Education Office, to obtain the results of their child’s/ward’s Kindergarten placement from
Wednesday 10th April to Friday 12th April, 2019 from 9:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. for the following
schools:
- Ave Maria Girls’ Infant
- Anglican Infant
- St. Aloysius R.C. Boys’ Infant
- Vide Bouteille Combined
- Camille Henry Memorial
- Gordon Walcott Memorial
The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to thank parents and
guardians for their patience and cooperation.
Keren banget yahh