School registration – 2018 – 2019

[Press Release] The Ministry of Education wishes to inform parents and guardians who registered their child/ward for Kindergarten for the Academic Year 2018/2019, to report to the school at which they were registered, on the date and time announced for each specific school, to obtain the results of their child’s/ward’s placement.

Parents and Guardians who have not registered their child/ward, but submitted a query to the Ministry of Education are asked to note that they should await instructions from the Ministry before proceeding to any school. Parents and Guardians interested in registration at the Mon Du Don Combined School should do so no later than March 29th 2018.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

