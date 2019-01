Sanitation drivers are appealing to the St. Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority to speed up works at the Delgos landfill.

A few weeks ago, the authority announced that it would be undertaking major maintenance work on the site.

The drivers are becomingly increasingly frustrated with the waiting period at the landfill.

