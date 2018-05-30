Sandals water bungalows ‘sold out for the next 2 years’

PRESS RELEASE

SANDALS Over The Water Bungalows in High Demand One Year On

Castries, Saint Lucia – May 30, 2018 – One year after Sandals Resorts launched its luxury over-the-water bungalows in Saint Lucia, the response has exceeded all expectations. Not only have the bungalows helped Saint Lucia diversify its touristic offerings to include products previously found only in places like Fiji and the Maldives; the bungalows have enjoyed year-round occupancy, booked well into the future.

According to Managing Director Winston Anderson the over-the-water bungalows are already sold out for the next 2 years. At a recently held reward ceremony for the team who manage the Bungalows, Mr. Anderson said, “These Bungalows have added value not just to the Sandals product here, but they have added value to the Saint Lucia tourism product. This is great for Saint Lucia going forward, especially since we have had 100% occupancy since they were launched last year.”

Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee, in lauding the product, added, “This product is the most differentiating addition to our room stock in 2017. The overwater bungalows are immaculately commissioned and have generated much buzz among the travel trade and press. Our destination would be poorer without them.” The Minister went on to say “This is in keeping with the Sandals tradition to reinvent itself and respond to an ever changing industry. We are all very proud of what Sandals has done over the last 25 years.”

The Over-the-Water Bungalow Butler Supervisor Rose Mary Theophilus relishes every opportunity to talk about the Over the Water Bungalows and had this to say. “I knew it could transform the hospitality landscape as it would offer a product and service that this part of the world had not seen. The Over the Water Bungalows concept is beyond revolutionary. They provide a unique luxury combined with the edgy serenity of being located over the sea.”

Rose Mary is quick to recognize the contribution of her team. “We are elated to be an integral part of the icing on the cake which is the Sandals experience, and involves the catering for and pampering of our guests in a manner that is synonymous only with Sandals. At the Over the Water Bungalows, with our team of 13 trained Butlers, all of whom are certified by the London Guild of Butlers, we provide love, leisure and luxury with presence, pride and passion. Our team members continue to deliver the highest quality of service as promised.”

