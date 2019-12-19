SANDALS TO CHOC ROAD WIDENING PROJECT COMPLETE

The Sandals to Choc road widening project is complete and the north-bound lanes between the friendship inn and the choc roundabouts are now open and safe for two lane traffic.

That’s the word from the ministry of infrastructure on Wednesday December 18th 2019.

The ministry says drivers are encouraged to be safe, drive smart and keep their eyes on the road.

The department of infrastructure says it thanks all road users, particularly the minibus sector, private drivers, passengers, the media and the business sector for their patience, understanding and support.

Details on the project which lasted months roiled a wide cross section of the public, including the business community.

The chamber of commerce argued that the project could have been executed more efficiently.

Commuters and motorists were subjected to gridlock on the Castries/Gros Islet dual

Carriage-way as the project fell behind schedule.

The deputy chief engineer speaking to HTS News4orce this week, acknowledged the inconveniences caused by the road widening project.

Although he was not pleased with the pace of the project, he expressed satisfaction with the quality of the work.

The general manager for c. O. Williams said the project was held up by inclement weather.