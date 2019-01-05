SANDALS TO BAN STYROFOAM PRODUCTS

Sandals resorts international has said that effective next month, it will eliminate all Styrofoam products from its operation across the region.

A number of Caribbean countries have already banned the use of plastics.

Deputy chairman of sandals resorts international Adam Stewart said after banning plastic straws, stirrers, laundry bags and gift shop bags last year, the hotel chain is now moving to eliminate Styrofoam from its resorts.

Sandals said it will also explore opportunities to ban other plastics across its resorts by this September.

In a press release issued on Friday, the resort chain said the move is part of its continued effort to protect the environment.

The release explained that all sandals and beaches resorts are certified by the earth check bench-marking and certification program. It said nine resorts currently hold master certifications, noting that the company is the only hotel chain in the world to have all of its resorts certified.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

