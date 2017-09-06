Sandals Seek To Clarify Tax Exemption

Officials of sandals resorts international say they are grateful to the government of Saint Lucia for bringing closure to a long-standing with-holding tax dispute.

The cabinet of ministers recently granted the luxury resort chain a 100% withholding tax exemption for the period 2001 to 2009.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, sandals representatives said the tax is not money owed or outstanding.



