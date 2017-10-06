Sandals Resorts Shipped ‘Boatload’ of Relief Supplies to Dominica

(PRESS RELEASE) – A combined effort by Sandals Resorts’ 1500 team members in Saint Lucia resulted in a large shipment of relief supplies being delivered to the hurricane-ravaged island of Dominica this week.

The Sandals Saint Lucia team, led by Managing Director Winston Anderson and General Managers Michael James and Chris Elliott, wanted to make a personal contribution to the cause, although the Sandals Foundation had already sent off hundreds of cases of water and other supplies the day after Hurricane Maria struck.

“This was a labour of love by our team members in Saint Lucia,” noted Managing Director Winston Anderson. “It was remarkable how they each dipped into their own pockets to buy tinned food, water, toiletries and so many other items. In fact, we received so much support from our Sandals Saint Lucia team that we could not use our own boats, there was just too much stuff, we had to load in onto the Flying Ray, and we must thank Mr. Brian Devaux for his support. I cannot be more proud of our Saint Lucia team.”

The effort was supported by monetary donations from the company’s Chairman Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart and the Deputy Chairman and CEO Mr. Adam Stewart.

The boatload of items was taken across to Dominica on Tuesday, by a team comprising Regional Public Relations Manager Sunil Ramdeen; Public Relations Manager for Sandals Resorts in St. Lucia, Alex Holder; Executive Chef for Sandals Grande Henrique Sparrow; Watersports Manager for Sandals Grande Terroll Compton; Maintenance Supervisor for Sandals Grande Arthur Neptune; and Lifeguard with Sandals Halcyon, Yohanne Joseph.

Among the items delivered were bulk supplies of new blankets, toiletries, baby supplies, canned-food, water, juices, cooking supplies and more, all gathered from the collective resorts in Saint Lucia and sorted at the Sandals Regional headquarters at the Halcyon Beach Resort.

Regional Loyalty and Travel Manager for Sandals Resorts International in the Eastern Caribbean, Steve Delauney – who is native of the Nature Isle Dominica, coordinated the initiative.

“I can’t express in words, how much this collaborative effort means to us Dominicans. I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone on behalf of the people of my beloved homeland,” Delauney said.

The items were handed over to Jermaine Jean-Pierre, Director of Information and Communication Technology, Government of Dominica. Jean -Pierre acted as liaison between the government and Sandals resorts in this instance.

“We are here to ensure that the items are properly managed and go in the right direction. So I can assure that our shelters and individuals in some of the hardest hit communities will benefit from this. Thank you Sandals Resorts for your support,” Jean-Pierre said upon receiving the items at the Fond Cole docks in Dominica on Tuesday morning.

Commenting on the trip Regional Public Relations Sunil Ramdeen said that many more efforts like this was required.

“Dominica has been badly hurt. The stories on the news can’t really communicate just how bad it is. I am extremely proud of the efforts made by the Saint Lucia team, as well as the ongoing efforts of Sandals Resorts International and the Sandals Foundation to provide relief to many of the other islands impacted by Hurricanes Maria and Irma, including Barbuda, the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos islands.

Sandals is a Caribbean company and we know the power that our people have when they unite. Our Chairman and our CEO have and always will continue to support our Caribbean brothers and sisters.”