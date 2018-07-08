Sandals makes 120 new hires

Sandals Opens its Doors to an Additional 120 Team Members



July 04th Castries Saint Lucia For Immediate Release

1,500 Saint Lucians from all across the country recently responded to a call by Sandals to fill a number of vacancies in its work force.

Persons were interviewed for a number of positions including Club Sandals, Front Office; Weddings; Sales; Stewarding; Kitchen; Dining Room; Watersports; Photoshop; the Spa; Entertainment; Landscaping; Resort Shop and Housekeeping.

Of the 1500 applications received 352 were shortlisted for interviews and 120 were finally selected for full time employment as Sandals team members.

Those not immediately selected to commence work at the various resorts on island can expect to become participants in the Sandals Hospitality Training Programme, and still others will be contacted for future employment as opportunities arise.

These 120 team members have just completed a rigorous Sandals orientation, a process that is essential to teach them about the company history and among other key elements, to familiarize them with company policy and procedures; company mission and vision and guest engagement strategies.

Patra Julian, newly rehired as a Playmaker in the Entertainment Department at Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort was present at Wednesday’s orientation and had this to say. “I was unemployed for the last 6 months or so and of course I needed to find a job. Because I had worked at Sandals before, it was easy for me to think of going back, especially now that the company has grown so much and there are many more benefits for the staff. I welcome this opportunity to be a part of the company again.”

Training Manager Maxine Pierre commented on the energy that the new team members have brought. She said, “They have joined the company at an opportune moment, just as Sandals has introduced the new 5-day work week for all employees”.

Regional Public Relations Manager Sunil Ramdeen said the company was heartened by the response from the Saint Lucian public, “It shows that Sandals is still very much a place that people want to work. The fact is we remain the premium brand in the Caribbean, and the opportunities we offer for development through our Sandals Corporate University are very much desired by people seeking employment.”

He had some encouraging words for those not selected this time around.

“We have broken ground on our fourth hotel and soon we will be hiring persons during the construction phase. Once completed we will have in the region of 900 full time jobs available. We thank those who have applied, and we look forward to being able to welcome you to our Sandals family at some time in the future.”

