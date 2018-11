SANDALS RESORTS INTERNATIONAL IS NEARING COMPLETION OF A 12 MILLION DOLLAR ROOM UPGRADE AND POOL INSTALLATION AT ITS HALCYON’S HOTEL. ON THURSDAY, MANAGEMENT INVITED THE MEDIA TO VIEW THE PROGRESS OF THE WORKS.

