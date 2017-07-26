Sandals Grande General Manager Winston Anderson Promoted

PRESS RELEASE

Castries, Saint Lucia – July 14th 2017 – It is with great pleasure that Sandals Chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart and Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Adam Stewart, CD, announce the promotion of another company stalwart.

Mr. Winston Anderson, General Manager of Sandals Grande St. Lucian has been promoted to the position of Managing Director, Sandals Grande St. Lucian with oversight for all Saint Lucian resorts effective July 1, 2017.

A hospitality professional with over 35 years of experience in food and beverage, accounting, rooms division, sales and marketing and project management, Winston began his Sandals journey in 1991 as Food and Beverage Manager at Sandals Ocho Rios. Since then he has held progressive positions to include Hotel and General Manager posts at numerous resorts across the group in Saint Lucia, Turks & Caicos, Antigua, Jamaica and Grenada. He has played significant roles in the brand transition of new major acquisitions to include Beaches Turks & Caicos and was the pre-opening General Manager at Sandals LaSource Grenada, overseeing its development before returning as General Manager at Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

An active tourism advocate, Winston is also an executive member of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association, a Trustee of the Tourism Enhancement Fund and sits on the Saint Lucia Tourist Board. Throughout his tenure he has been lauded as a charismatic, visionary and transformational leader who consistently displays a passion for the development of people – both his resort team members and those within the community.

Winston holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Management from Revans University, a Bachelor’s Degree in Behavioural Science from California State University and a Master’s Degree in Hospitality Science also from Revans University. He has also been bestowed with the Honourary Doctorate in Management and Leadership by the Global University of Lifelong Learning for his contribution to leadership, community and social work.

Sandals is confident Winston will continue to provide nothing less than the stellar leadership qualities exhibited to date.