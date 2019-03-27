Home / News Updates / SANDALS DONATES COMPUTERS TO EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTRE FOR CHILDREN FROM INNER CITY COMMUNITIES

SANDALS DONATES COMPUTERS TO EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTRE FOR CHILDREN FROM INNER CITY COMMUNITIES

Stephy Anius March 27, 2019

The Sandals Foundation is continuing to provide support to the Salvation Army’s early childhood development initiative.
In march; the organization donated four computers valued at $10,000 towards the army’s computer lab.

 

 

