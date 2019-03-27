SANDALS DONATES COMPUTERS TO EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTRE FOR CHILDREN FROM INNER CITY COMMUNITIES

The Sandals Foundation is continuing to provide support to the Salvation Army’s early childhood development initiative.
In march; the organization donated four computers valued at $10,000 towards the army’s computer lab.
The Sandals Foundation is continuing to provide support to the Salvation Army’s early childhood development initiative.
In march; the organization donated four computers valued at $10,000 towards the army’s computer lab.
The 2019 observance of World Day For Social Justice put the focus on fair treatment …