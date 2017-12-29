Sandals delivers hope to children and adults alike

(PRESS RELEASE) – Sandals Saint Lucia team members were on the road throughout the month of December delivering toys and Christmas Treats to children in schools across the island.

Over 1400 children from the Balata Government School, The Roseau Combined School, the Gros Islet Infant School, The Marchand Combined School, the Dennery Combined School and children who attend the after school care programme at the Saint Lucia Crisis Centre all received an unexpected visit from Santa, who went well equipped with assistance from Sandals Team Members, and lots of gifts and goodies ahead of the holiday season, for distribution.

This is part of the ongoing Sandals Foundation programme of promise to children across the Caribbean where Sandals operates, in an attempt to change communities, one child at a time. While many children have the economic support of their parents and guardians, many others do not have this level of assistance. They therefore depend on organisations like Sandals, who meet the need year after year, working alongside organisations like Rotary, The Red Cross and The Salvation Army, to get deep into communities that are most in need of help.

Sandals Resorts continue to support the annual Boxing Day lunch programme that has been spearheaded by the Salvation Army Saint Lucia Chapter for many many years. In addition to the daily feeding programme, this event has become a staple on the Christmas calendar, and this year, over 100 people were entertained with music and food, at the newly renovated Castries City Hall.

Sandals takes this opportunity to thank all of its partners who contribute to the elevation of the quality of life of people in communities islandwide, and to the dedicated team members, who assist in the process, everyday.