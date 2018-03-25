Home / Breaking News / Sammy’s Zalmi go down to Islamabad in PSL Final

Sammy’s Zalmi go down to Islamabad in PSL Final

Rehani Isidore March 25, 2018 Breaking News, Sports, Top Stories Leave a comment

[ESPNcricinfo] Islamabad United 154 for 7 (Ronchi 52, Farhan 44, Asif 26) beat Peshawar Zalmi 148 for 9 (Jordan 36, Dawson 33, Shadab 3-25)
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details

It was a predictable final, in that, its dominant theme ended up defining the destination of the trophy. Luke Ronchi v Kamran Akmal was billed as the deciding mini match-up in the PSL final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. And while Kamran failed, Ronchi continued showing the dazzling form that will be the trademark of this year’s PSL, his 26-ball 52 helping Islamabad United to their second title in three years.

That’s where the predictability ended. Islamabad looked like romping home when Ronchi and Sahibzada Farhan put on 96 for the opening partnership in under 9 overs, needing just over 4 runs an over in their chase of 149. But an extraordinary collapse, where Islamabad didn’t so much become nervous as forget how to play the game of cricket, saw them lose 6 wickets for 20 runs, and all of a sudden scoring a single run seemed like conquering a mountain.

more to follow…

