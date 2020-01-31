Home / Breaking News / SAMMY AND STYXX INSPIRE ENTREPOT

SAMMY AND STYXX INSPIRE ENTREPOT

Allin Fevrier January 30, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

Professional athlete Daren Sammy and world-class musician Styxx Mitchell took time off their busy schedules to give a motivational talk to form three students of the entrepot secondary school. The third formers are in the throes of selecting the academic subjects, they will pursue at the CSEC examinations. These choices could shape the future of their academic and career paths. The two celebrities-one of whom is a graduate of the school-say its all about providing guidance to the next generation.

