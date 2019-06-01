SALLY ELWIN HOSTS NEW SINGING COMPETITION IN SEARCH OF UNDISCOVERED TALENT

Aspiring singers and performers will have an opportunity to test out their skills with the launch of a new star search programme.
The programme, “Grab A Mic” will be seeking for talent throughout Saint Lucia beginning this weekend.
Aspiring singers and performers will have an opportunity to test out their skills with the launch of a new star search programme.
The programme, “Grab A Mic” will be seeking for talent throughout Saint Lucia beginning this weekend.
Sandals La Toc Regency and the Sandals Foundation teamed up to change the lives of …