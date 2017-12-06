SALCC offers new tiling course

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Southern Extension Unit of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College is offering a course in Tiling Theory and Practice.

The Tiling Theory and Practice course will commence on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at the Beanfield Secondary School in Vieux Fort. Classes will be held for 12 consecutive Saturdays and will commence at 9 a.m. A certificate from SALCC will be issued upon successful completion.

The course is ideal for homeowners who wish to engage in do-it-yourself projects, people already in the field who want to obtain certification, and anyone wishing to learn a new skill.

The deadline for registration and the payment of fees is Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. The tuition fee is EC$500.

For more information, email sec@apps.salcc.edu.lc or southernextensioncentre@yahoo.com, or call 457-7393, 454-9608 or 454-9792.