Home / News Updates / SALCC HOLDS ‘DESTRESSOR’ FOR STUDENTS

Check Also

FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT THREATENS TO DISRUPT UPPER HOUSE IF UBALDUS RAYMOND SHOWS UP

Former senate President Claudius Francis is threatening to disrupt Tuesday’s sitting of the upper house, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved