SALCC Graduation 2017

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College invites the general public to join in the celebration of the achievements of its students at the 31st graduation exercise on Sunday, 3rd December 2017 at the Johnson Centre.

The exercise which will be commemorated with two ceremonies will be broadcast live on the National Television Network (NTN). It will feature two guest speakers and two valedictorians. Mrs. Taribba do Nascimento will address the morning ceremony which begins at 10:00 a.m.

Mrs. do Nascimento is a graduate of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College where she emerged as the Island Scholar in her year. She holds an MSC in International Management from Centenary College and a BA in English Literature and International Development Studies from the University of Toronto. Mrs. do Nascimento is the Creative Director and owner of Même Bête Ltd.

The afternoon ceremony which begins at 2:30 p.m. will be addressed by Ms. Rhyesa Joseph, who also graduated from the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College with the award for Highest Academic Achievement in 2012. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science with International Relations, receiving first class honours from the University of the West Indies.

Ms. Joseph was valedictorian of her UWI graduating class and is currently pursuing a Master of Philosophy in Political Science. The graduation ceremony will also be addressed by the Minister for Education with the Governor General in attendance.

A new addition to the graduation ceremony will be the introduction of a mace which was designed by lecturers at the Division of Technical Education and Management Studies. The mace will be officially unveiled at the morning graduation ceremony. The College is pleased to invite the public to mark this occasion with them in the live broadcast on NTN.