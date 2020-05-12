The Sir Arthur Lewis community college is clearing the air on reports of staff layoffs. The statutory body which is facing financial challenges says claims that the institution recently sent 30 staff members packing are erroneous.
The Sir Arthur Lewis community college is clearing the air on reports of staff layoffs. The statutory body which is facing financial challenges says claims that the institution recently sent 30 staff members packing are erroneous.
With the postponement of St. Lucia carnival 2020 many performers who depend on the celebration …