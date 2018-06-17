Saint Lucia’s Primary School Students wow Climate Change Competition Judges

Officials of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Barbados & the Eastern Caribbean say they are pleased with the work of primary school students in Saint Lucia, who used smart phones to develop quality media content on climate change.

The students participated in the A.C.T Now competitive challenge, a component of A.C.T. Now Saint Lucia. A.C.T Now Saint Lucia is the rallying cry of an awareness campaign on climate change adaptation. A.C.T is an acronym for ‘Adapt, Change behaviour, Take action.” The campaign calls on citizens to take personal responsibility for reducing the vulnerability of their families and communities to the impacts of climate change, by taking prescribed actions.

Plain View Combined, Ave Mara Primary, Ciceron Combined, Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary, Riviere Dorée Anglican Combined, Laborie Girls Primary, Patience Combined, Banse La Grace Combined, Augier Combined and Derisseaux Combined participated in the Primary Schools A.C.T Now Climate Competition.

Teams researched the relationship between waste disposal practices and climate change impacts in their community then produced a video outlining a solution to the problem.

The Riviere Doree Anglican Combined won the competition. In second place was the Banse La Grace Combined and in third, the Ave Maria Girls’ Primary School.

Special prizes were awarded to the teams from the Desruisseaux Combined and Plain View Combined.

The UNDP’s Communications Associate for Barbados & the OECS, Penny Bowen said the judges were impressed with the students’ submissions.

A.C.T Now Saint Lucia an undertaking by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Government of Saint Lucia, with funding support from the Government of Japan, through the Japan-Caribbean Climate Change Partnership (J-CCCP).

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

