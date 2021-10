Authorities are promoting a stay-at-home celebration of Jounen Kweyol to maintain the Covid-19 health protocols. With the fourth wave of the pandemic receding, public health officials are trying to avert any major set-backs, by discouraging mass crowd events. Prime minister Philip J. Pierre is appealing to Saint Lucians to play their part in solidifying the gains, despite the allure of a grand Jounen Kweyol celebration.