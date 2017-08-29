Home / Sports / Saint Lucian’s React To West Indies Historic Test Win

Saint Lucian’s React To West Indies Historic Test Win

webmaster August 29, 2017 Sports Leave a comment

West Indies produced a masterful chase to win a test in England for the first time in 17 years with a five wicket victory in a thrilling match.
With 322 the target, the nerveless shay hope starred, becoming the first man to score a century in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley.
Opener Kraigg Brathwaite had earlier struck a superb 95 after being dropped by Alastair Cook on four.
Aided by Jermaine blackwood’s 41, hope hit the winning runs to finish on 118.
Victory for the Windies – which looked unlikely at the start of day five, particularly given their heavy defeat in the first test – ties the series at 1-1 before the decider at lord’s from 7th to 11th September.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Holder dents England as West Indies remain on top

Tea England 258 and 68 for 1 (Stoneman 34*, Westley 4*) trail West Indies 427 (S Hope 147, Brathwaite …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved