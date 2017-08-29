Saint Lucian’s React To West Indies Historic Test Win

West Indies produced a masterful chase to win a test in England for the first time in 17 years with a five wicket victory in a thrilling match.

With 322 the target, the nerveless shay hope starred, becoming the first man to score a century in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite had earlier struck a superb 95 after being dropped by Alastair Cook on four.

Aided by Jermaine blackwood’s 41, hope hit the winning runs to finish on 118.

Victory for the Windies – which looked unlikely at the start of day five, particularly given their heavy defeat in the first test – ties the series at 1-1 before the decider at lord’s from 7th to 11th September.



