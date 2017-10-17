Saint Lucian to Serve 36 months in Martinique Prison for Drug Trafficking

Two men, one from Martinique and one from Saint Lucia, were convicted of trafficking in narcotics. They were arrested with 8.3 kg of cannabis herb on the Salines beach in Sainte-Anne on Wednesday (11 October).

A 31-year-old Martiniquais and a Saint Lucian of 28 years were sentenced to 36 months in prison, of which 18 were suspended, and 12 months in prison with an inadmissibility for five years for drug trafficking. They must also jointly pay a customs fine of 12,000 euros.

The two men were arrested with 8.3 kg of cannabis herb by customs officials on Wednesday (11 October). They then recovered drug bales from a beachside yole at the saltworks in Sainte-Anne.

When they were interrogated and handed over to the gendarmerie, they were tried in immediate appearance, convicted and taken to the Ducos prison.

Investigations carried out by the Marin’s research brigade, in charge of the case, allowed the seizure of mobile phones and a large sum of money.