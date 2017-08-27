Home / Sports / Saint Lucian Shooters Successful at Annual Smoking Barrels Regional Standoff

Saint Lucian Shooters Successful at Annual Smoking Barrels Regional Standoff

Rehani Isidore August 27, 2017 Sports, Top Stories Leave a comment

Press Release : The St. Lucia Shooting Association welcomes its members home after a great representation at the Annual SMOOKING BARRELS REGINOL STANDOFF (2017 Edition – Level 3) in Barbados.  

 

It was held over three days with twelve (12) challenging stages of which the range and stats officers shot on the Friday. The other competitors from St Lucia, Grenada, Jamaica, Barbados,Trinidad and Tobago competed on the Saturday and Sunday. Saint Lucia had two (2) Teams comprising of three members each. 

When the smoke lifted at the end of the match the TEAM SLU stand tall which the results reflected.

