SAINT LUCIAN REPRESENTATIVES TO ATTEND WORLD SUMMIT 2020 IN KOREA

(PRESS RELEASE) – Despite the global panic around the coronavirus outbreak, three Saint Lucian delegates, joined the 7,000 heads of state, entrepreneurs, academics, media and religious leaders who journeyed to the KINTEX Exhibition Center in Korea from February 3-5 for peace talks to contribute their expertise to bringing solutions to conflict on every level of society.

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) has been the architect behind these talks with industry heavy hitters for the past 14 years. UPF is an NGO in General Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Founded in 2005 by Rev. Sun Myung Moon and Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, it is a global network of individuals and organizations dedicated to building a world of peace centered on universal spiritual and moral values.

One the St. Lucian participants, Merphilus James, the President of the Council of St Lucia for persons with Disabilities, expressed: “This event truly turned out to be an empowering, exciting forum of dynamic, high profile leaders and speakers who greatly inspired the audience to take concrete action to promote and ensure World Peace, Security and Human Development.”

Remy Taupier, Director of UPF-St Lucia, added: “It was inspiring to see these leaders coming together beyond their differences of culture, race, religion and language. It gives me great hope that in St Lucia too, we can bring the various leaders of the nation to see the greater good and co-operate centered on love for the nation and love for the Creator who made this beautiful island we call home.”

More than 2,000 local and 5,000 International representatives of governments, parliaments, religions, media, academia, the private sector and civil society, representing 171 nations, discussed how to be better custodians of our world and advocates for peaceful solutions to the many problems we face.

In his opening plenary, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon commended UPF for its many inclusive programs and activities that bring together people of diverse backgrounds and faiths and encourages peaceful resolutions to the world’s complex challenges.