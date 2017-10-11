Saint Lucian Products to Show at Annual Florida International Trade and Cultural EXPO

PRESS RELEASE: CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, October 10, 2017; A number of Saint Lucian products and service go on display at the 3rd Annual 2017 Florida International Trade and Cultural EXPO (FITCE), which takes place from October 17th – 18th at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. The Saint Lucian display will be among approximately 200 international and 400 local companies seeking to establish or expand their business in South Florida, or to grow their business through global trade. Miami is a strategic location serving the Americas with unmatched air and sea trade connections.

Saint Lucia’s representation at the EXPO is being facilitated by the Trade Export Promotion Agency (TEPA), under the direction of Mr. Jerson Badal, Director of Client Services Delivery. Mr. Badal said that with some 50 countries participating, there are strong prospects for further market penetration in Miami in particular, as well as to continue to gain insights on relevant trends in the international export market.

“ We will be able to directly engage key leaders, experts, as well as other exhibitors from around the world, to dialogue on matters pertaining to the international trade market, on foreign direct investment and, also on prospects for cultural and creative exports”, he explained.

In addition to international buyer and seller delegations, business leaders, seasoned importers / exporters and local businesses, FITCE’s diverse participant profile will also include foreign and local high-level government officials, international consulates, trade commissions, bi-national chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, associations and international experts in international trade.

As such TEPA is placing great emphasis on how to communicate opportunities for investment in Saint Lucia. The agency is doing its due diligence with regard to priorities and strategies to optimize the potential of high level B2B and match making meetings with international delegations. Among the products and services registered to feature in the Saint Lucia display to date are Ali Rose, Jackman, Viking Traders, Baron Foods, Agricultural Producers, Agro-processors, Spa Services and products, and local craft.