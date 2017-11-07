Saint Lucian Pilot Encourages Youth to Soar

The annual Jetblue Airways “Beyond the Horizon” mission has taken flight in Saint Lucia. First Officer Neil Justin of Saint Lucian parentage is in the cockpit as captain for the journey that is expected to help students and youth soar to new heights.

“We…want to meet with as many kids as possible…to inspire them, to instill in them that success is achievable.” – Neil Justin

On November 7, Justin touched down at the Hewanorra International Airport in Vieux-Fort accompanied by in-flight crew members Nerika Hewitt and Daina Lambert where they were greeted by airport management and executives of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council [NYC] and the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority [SLASPA].

The runway to a prosperous future is clear and the mission coordinated by the NYC, SLASPA and a local aviation group [“Aviation Luvers — Helen and Beyond”] has targeted five [5] schools in the south of the island; Laborie Boys Primary, Plain View Combined, Augier Combined, Beanfield Secondary, and Vieux Fort Primary.

Justin will teach the students about dealing with turbulence that may impede their journey to the final destination of success.

“I will share with them my life story, how I developed the passion for aviation – the journey it took for me to go from wanting to be a pilot to actually becoming an airline pilot…I will [also] give them some tips and pointers on how they can achieve their goals…” – Neil Justin

NYC 2nd vice President Ajani Lebourne has high hopes for the “Beyond the Horizon” mission.

“…We are pleased to meet with the students and to help them to understand what it takes to be in the aviation industry…” – Ajani Lebourne

The series of motivational school lectures is not exclusive to aviation enthusiasts. The Pilot plans to broaden the horizon on message of optimism and perseverance to include students who have interests in different career fields.