Saint Lucian Pastor Authors Eyewitness Chronicle of Catastrophic 1938 Landslide

New York, NY (October 31, 2017) – In his new book, “An Incredible Story of The Worst Landslide Disaster in the History of Saint Lucia,” Reverend Leonard Laurencin tells the story of how his father survived what’s considered to be the most devastating catastrophe in the island’s history—the landslide of November 1938, in which ninety-six residents lost their lives. The book’s official launch, open to the public, will take place on Sunday, November 5, 2017, at 4:00 PM, at Advent Fellowship of Brooklyn, 1666 Bergen Street.

Pastor Laurencin, whose father narrowly escaped death three times within two days, details the riveting narrative surrounding the tragic events of November 21-22, 1938, when unexpected heavy rainfall caused extensive flooding and landslides between Castries and Dennery, as well as at L’Abbaye, Ravine Poisson, Ravine Chicole, and Ravine Ecrivisse. The worst of the landslides occurred on the morning of November 21, 2017 in Ravine Poisson, after a significant chunk of a mountain located on the western side of the ravine collapsed. This, in turn, sent an explosion of liquid clay that flowed like lava for three to four hundred yards, burying everything in its path—roads, bridges, and entire plantations. It later became known as the Ravine Passion Disaster.

Pastor Laurencin, a first time author, says the book is a historical document with the potential to connect the tragedy’s victims back to their roots in Africa. Founder of Advent Fellowship Church of Brooklyn, where the launch will be held, he, along with his congregation, is actively involved in ministries throughout the Afro-Caribbean Diaspora working to support creative endeavors of this nature.

Pastor Laurencin will be signing copies of his book at the launch, which are priced at $20.00 apiece.

H.E. Cosmos Richardson, Saint Lucia’s Permanent Representative to United Nations, and Jeremiah Hyacinth, Vice Consul of the Consulate General of Saint Lucia, will be among a host of dignitaries, clergy, and community members attending Sunday’s event.

For more details regarding the upcoming launch of “An Incredible Story of The Worst Landslide Disaster in the History of Saint Lucia,” please contact Pastor Laurencin, at laurencin7@hotmail.com, or 347.424.5707.