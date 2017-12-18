Saint Lucian on executive of Caribbean Association of Forensic Sciences

(PRESS RELEASE) – Director of Forensic Science Services – Saint Lucia Forensic Science Laboratory, Ms. Fernanda Henry is among the new crop of forensic professionals who are hoping to make a noteworthy contribution as the new executive of the Caribbean Association of Forensic Sciences (CAFS).

The CAFS is the only forensic science association in the Caribbean.

Ms. Henry explains that the Association is fairly young; it was the brain-child of Dr. Alfredo Walker five years ago, but was eventually founded in 2015. She says the new executive is very ambitious and quite driven to succeed in executing its mandate.

“We aim to promote professionalism, integrity, competence and the application of evidence-based, best practices; to invoke rigorous quality control; to encourage collaboration amongst the Forensic Science disciplines, the Criminal Justice System and to foster and support opportunities for original research, professional networking and continuing professional development,” she noted.

She added that the current membership is very broad-based and diverse.

“Our Association represents a variety of forensic disciplines including: Fingerprint Examination, Bloodstain Pattern Analysis, Firearms Examination, Forensic Photography, Forensic Laboratory Analysis, Questioned Documents, Firearms and Tool mark Examination, Digital Evidence, Crime Scene Investigation, Forensic Biology, Forensic Chemistry and Toxicology, Forensic Anthropology, Forensic Nursing, Forensic Odontology, Forensic Accounting, Forensic Pathology, Forensic Psychology, Criminology and General Forensics.”

The new executive comprises:

President: Insp.Gregory Williams (Forensic Scientist, Antigua and Barbuda; Adjunct Lecturer – MSc Forensic Sciences, UWI Mona) 1 st Vice President: Prof Wayne McLaughlin (Director of CARIGEN and Programme Director, UWI Mona MSc Forensic sciences Jamaica) 2nd Vice President: Miss Fernanda Henry (Director of St. Lucia Forensic Science Laboratory, St. Lucia) Secretary: Ms Hillary Mullings (Forensic Scientist, Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine, Adjunct Lecturer, UWI, Mona Campus, Jamaica) Asst. Secretary: Ms. Krystal James (Forensic Scientist, Trinidad and Tobago) Treasurer: Dr. Christine Walters (Lecturer & Health Research Scientist, UWI Mona Jamaica) PR Officer: Ms. Tanesha Fagan (Forensic Examiner, Independent Commission, Jamaica) Trustees: Mrs. Dionne Cruickshank (Attorney-at-Law, Lecturer, UWI, Mona, Jamaica ) Mrs. Karen Seymour-Johnson (Attorney-at-Law, Tutor, Norman Manley Law School, Mona, Jamaica)

Ms. Henry encourages young and seasoned professionals to join the association to advance regional efforts in forensic science. She can be contacted on membership at cafsvp2@gmail.com.