Saint Lucian on Drug Trafficking Charges Denied Bail over “flight risk”, Remanded in Custody in Bajan Prison

Johnelle Leeanne Pierre, 23 of Ti Rocher Micoud

Rehani Isidore September 28, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

A 23-year-old St Lucian chef, who is accused of importing two kilogrammes of cocaine into Barbados valued at $100, 000, has been remanded to Dodds prison.

Johnelle Leeanne Pierre of Ti-Rocher, Micoud was arrested after clearing immigration at the Grantley Adams International Airport last Monday. She was subsequently charged with possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of cocaine, after a dog from the Canine Unit detected the drugs, which were found  in seven packages, concealed in a false compartment of her suitcase.

Pierre was not required to plead to the charges when she appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the No. 1 District Magistrates’ Court where the prosecutor, Station Sergeant Neville Reid, objected to bail for the non-national for fear that she may abscond.

She was therefore remanded to prison until October 4.

