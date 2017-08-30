Home / News Updates / Saint Lucian Murder Convict Recaptured

Saint Lucian Murder Convict Recaptured

Rehani Isidore August 30, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Reagan Henry, one of the two dangerous fugitives who had escaped from the Sarail prison on the night of 17 to 18 July, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon by the gendarmes. The 32-year-old Sainte-Lucien was hiding in the woods between Sainte-Rose and Deshaies.

Using gendarmerie information, the gendarmerie set up on Tuesday a vast device composed of about sixty gendarmes of the GIGN antenna and the mobile gendarmerie on the Sainte-Rose sector, in a densely wooded area And steep. During the afternoon, Reagan Henry was eventually able to be located, identified and then arrested.

Addiction to alcohol, cannabis and cocaine, the man was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2016 by the Assize Court of Martinique, for the murder of Michel Mignon, a 50-year-old Breton, Killed by 40 coups de coutelas. It is considered “extremely dangerous”.

His accomplice, Orvel Peters, native of Saint-Vincent, is still on the run and actively sought. It is entrusted to the research section of the gendarmerie under the direction of an investigating judge from Pointe-à-Pitre, so the investigation continues more than ever.

The population is invited to maintain its vigilance and to report any suspicious elements, especially in the forest zone, by calling the 17. However, there is no question of intervening, this second fugitive is dangerous.



Best free WordPress theme
										
									

								
								
								
								

			

		

		
		
				
				
		
						
		

			

			

		

			
			
			
			
	

		

		

			
Check Also

		


				

						
			

				
										
				
			

						
			
Sohail Tanvir rips through Barbados Tridents

			
  (ESPNcricinfo)  Guyana Amazon Warriors 158 for 8 (Mohammed 42, Fudadin 27, Hosein 2-19) beat Barbados Tridents 59 …

		

			

			
			
				
		
		


    


		
	

	





				




	

		

			Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles		

				

		
		

			© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved