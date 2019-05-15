Home / News Updates / SAINT LUCIAN JUSTICE REGIS CONTINUES TO RISE INTERNATIONALLY

SAINT LUCIAN JUSTICE REGIS CONTINUES TO RISE INTERNATIONALLY

Stephy Anius May 14, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

A native of Dennery village is continuing his rise in the legal profession, despite having retired from his formal role. The Honorable Justice Regis says service to the people has always been at the centre of his career.

 

 

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

MONCHY MINIBUS OPERATORS THREATEN STRIKE ACTION

The Monchy minibus operators on Wednesday gave notice of their intention to take strike action, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved