For the first time ever, native Saint Lucian soldiers in the British army will be participating in Saint Lucia’s independence day celebrations. The soldiers who are home for independence paid a visit to government house on the Morne on Thursday.
For the first time ever, native Saint Lucian soldiers in the British army will be participating in Saint Lucia’s independence day celebrations. The soldiers who are home for independence paid a visit to government house on the Morne on Thursday.
There is an active police investigation at the Atlantic shores riding stable in Vieux Fort. …