SAINT LUCIAN ARTISTES LEND THEIR PLATFORM TO THE COVID-19 EDUCATION DRIVE

Through a collaboration driven by the Cultural Development
Foundation (CDF),a small group of A-listers from Saint Lucia’s music sector havelent their
voice to the call for vigilance and personal responsibility in the fight to minimize the
potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country and its citizens. The voices of the
participating artistes – Teddyson John, Brand Ambassador, Meshach Nestor, Taj Weekes,
Goodwill Ambassador, Werner “Semi” Francis, Michael Robinson, Jennifer St. Louis, Christa
Bailey and Ronald “Boo” Hinkson, Goodwill Ambassador– are distinctive on a musical jingle
released on the 25 th March. The production was mastered by Meriaha St. Louis.
Titled “Together We Can Win This War”, the music and tagline will brand the aggressive bi-
lingual public education campaign which is being led by the Bureau of Health Education (BHE)
of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The project is a collaboration of the CDF and BHE. The
jingle was penned and produced by Ambassador Ronald “Boo” Hinkson with the endorsement
of the CDF, and message oversight provided by the BHE. “In light of what COVID-19 could
portend for our country and the cultural and creative sector which we represent, the idea and
creative concept was timely, because it enabled us to support the machinery of government
in a way that adds value, and co-opt creatives as influential advocates for the cause”,
explained Mrs. Raymona Henry-Wynne, Executive Director of CDF. In that regard, she said
that CDF’s role has been to broker the conversation with the BHE and help mobilize
participation from the sector.
BHE Director Natasha Lloyd-Felix described the initiative as “extremely encouraging because
it helps BHE and the Ministry of Health and Wellness convey the singular importance of a
unified national response. All hands must be on deck because we are all equally vulnerable.
Each one must teach one and our local artists command the attention of audience groups we
may not be as effective in engaging”, she said. The BHE director called on other agencies to
follow CDF’s lead in joining the advocacy “thus ensuring that those within their spheres of
influence are engaged and empowered to prevent the spread of this virus and its potential
impact on our nation”.
Scientists and leaders the world over describe the Novel Corona Virus as “a war” visited upon
the world. According to Mr. Hinkson, this terminology influenced the framing of the tagline.
“There is a lot of fear and fear cripples people to their detriment. The idea is to help us shift
from that place of fear; get vigilant and go on the offensive, by following all protocols we
have been given,” he explained.
The “Together We Can Win This War” sound bed will be the anthem for educational
messaging emanating from the BHE. A Kwéyòl version is expected to be released in the
coming days, and will feature artistes under the Dennery Segment label. A music video will
complement the jingle. It will be followed by a number of other multimedia components and
activities.
