SAINT LUCIAN ARTIST MOTTO CONTRIBUTES TO COVID-19 FIGHT

As COVID-19 continues to affect the world’s economic well-being and our basic standard of living, St.
Lucian soca artist, producer and Cultural Ambassador, Lashley “Motto” Winter (from Team Foxx Music)
and his management team 411 Entertainment Management LTD have combined efforts to provide some
support to two of St. Lucia’s disaster management entities, battling the hardship of the pandemic.
The National Emergency Management Organization and the Vieux Fort North Disaster Committee were
recipients of over 7000 bottles of water, sent by Motto as a kind donation for his home land. Several
cases of Blue water are expected to be distributed to families most affected by the country’s economic
down turn.
Understanding the important role of the disaster agencies and committees, the Artist was compelled to
play his part in ensuring these agencies are equipped with some of the necessities needed to continue
looking after the citizens, and took decisive action in collaboration with his team.
Motto was also part of a Corona Virus PSA project directed by the St Lucian Government and
Stratosphere Music The collaboration produced a song titled “Better” which featured, for the first time
ever, Motto, Teddyson John, Ricky T, Arthur Allain and Freezy, which shared a message that better days
are coming to St Lucia soon.
The artist himself, just like the rest of the world is not out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19
experience.
Currently residing in Brooklyn, he explained the experience in NY is horrific, with overcrowded hospitals
and a continuously rising death toll.
As a result of this terrific experience Motto and 411 Entertainment advises St. Lucians, especially
teenagers and young adults, to continue to obey the various international and local laws/ protocols put
in place by the St. Lucian Government and Officials, as these are currently the only means of battling the
global pandemic and keeping St Lucia Covid free.