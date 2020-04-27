SAINT LUCIAN ARTIST MOTTO CONTRIBUTES TO COVID-19 FIGHT

As COVID-19 continues to affect the world’s economic well-being and our basic standard of living, St.

Lucian soca artist, producer and Cultural Ambassador, Lashley “Motto” Winter (from Team Foxx Music)

and his management team 411 Entertainment Management LTD have combined efforts to provide some

support to two of St. Lucia’s disaster management entities, battling the hardship of the pandemic.

The National Emergency Management Organization and the Vieux Fort North Disaster Committee were

recipients of over 7000 bottles of water, sent by Motto as a kind donation for his home land. Several

cases of Blue water are expected to be distributed to families most affected by the country’s economic

down turn.



Understanding the important role of the disaster agencies and committees, the Artist was compelled to

play his part in ensuring these agencies are equipped with some of the necessities needed to continue

looking after the citizens, and took decisive action in collaboration with his team.

Motto was also part of a Corona Virus PSA project directed by the St Lucian Government and

Stratosphere Music The collaboration produced a song titled “Better” which featured, for the first time

ever, Motto, Teddyson John, Ricky T, Arthur Allain and Freezy, which shared a message that better days

are coming to St Lucia soon.

The artist himself, just like the rest of the world is not out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19

experience.

Currently residing in Brooklyn, he explained the experience in NY is horrific, with overcrowded hospitals

and a continuously rising death toll.

As a result of this terrific experience Motto and 411 Entertainment advises St. Lucians, especially

teenagers and young adults, to continue to obey the various international and local laws/ protocols put

in place by the St. Lucian Government and Officials, as these are currently the only means of battling the

global pandemic and keeping St Lucia Covid free.