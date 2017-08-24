Saint Lucia Tourist Board Hosts annual Marketing Meeting Thursday

The Saint Lucia Tourist Board will hold its annual marketing meeting today.

The objective of the meeting is to update local tourism industry partners on Saint Lucia’s marketing activities and plans for the year ahead. Representatives from the UK, US, Canada and Germany will deliver presentations on their current marketing and PR programs as well as receive feedback from the industry partners present.

The meeting will commence with opening remarks by Minister for Tourism, Hon. Dominic Fedee, and will take place at the Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa.