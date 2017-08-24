Home / News Updates / Saint Lucia Tourist Board Hosts annual Marketing Meeting Thursday

Saint Lucia Tourist Board Hosts annual Marketing Meeting Thursday

Rehani Isidore August 24, 2017 News Updates Leave a comment

The Saint Lucia Tourist Board will hold its annual marketing meeting today.

The objective of the meeting is to update local tourism industry partners on Saint Lucia’s marketing activities and plans for the year ahead. Representatives from the UK, US, Canada and Germany will deliver presentations on their current marketing and PR programs as well as receive feedback from the industry partners present.

The meeting will commence with opening remarks by Minister for Tourism, Hon. Dominic Fedee, and will take place at the Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

President of Chile to make Official State Visit to Saint Lucia to “deepen bilateral cooperation”

Press Release:–The President of Chile, Ms. Michelle Bachelet is scheduled to make an Official State …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved