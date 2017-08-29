Saint Lucia Tourism and Investment Officials Visit US

29 August 2017 Press Release

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet along with a contingent of local investment and tourism officials is visiting Miami, Florida and Texas this week to meet with stakeholders in the tourism industry including marketing and branding agencies. The trip is part of ongoing efforts to rebrand Saint Lucia and better position our country to take full advantage of tourism markets.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with investors to discuss the upcoming opening of OJO Labs Call Centre in Saint Lucia which is expected initially to employ scores of Saint Lucians in the south.

During the Prime Minister’s absence, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, Honourable Ezechiel Joseph, will serve as Acting Prime Minister.