Saint Lucia to Host 65th Meeting of the OECS Authority

(Press Release) The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Heads of Governments will meet in Saint Lucia for the 65th Meeting of the OECS Authority, to be held from 18th – 19th June 2018 at the Habour Club, Gros Islet. The proceedings will be held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr., The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves.

The OECS Authority is the highest decision making body of the OECS and comprises the Heads of Government whose decisions direct the work of OECS.

It is expected that all ten Heads of Government (of full members and associate members) will be in attendance to discuss matters related to climate change, trade, border security, external representation, applications for membership and other areas of regional priority.

The OECS Authority is currently chaired by Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet who will hand over to incoming chairman the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr., The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves. The chairmanship of the Authority changes annually, rotating alphabetically by country. Regular meetings of the Authority are convened twice per year.

Established on 18 June 1981 under the Treaty of Basseterre, the OECS is responsible for promoting greater co-operation among Member States to “achieve the fullest possible harmonisation of foreign policy…to establish the Economic Union as a single economic and financial space…to discuss and facilitate constitutional, political and economic changes necessary for the successful development of member states and their successful participation in regional and global economies…”.

The OECS is made up of seven full Member States: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; and three Associate Member States: the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and Martinique.

