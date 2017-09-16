Saint Lucia to Brace for Severe Weather

(PRESS RELEASE) – A strong tropical wave located about 720 miles or 1160 kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles is becoming better organized as it approaches the region.

Environmental conditions are conducive for additional development and a tropical cyclone could form at any time today or tomorrow while the system moves westward near 20 mph to 31 km/h. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce adverse weather conditions over Saint Lucia on Monday.

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services is therefore issuing a severe weather watch for Saint Lucia with effect from 6:00 am today until further notice.

Associated with this strong tropical wave are moderate to heavy showers, gusty winds, thunderstorms and rough seas. Rainfall estimates of 20 to 40 mm per day and maxima of 75 to 100 mm can be expected over the Windward Islands. Wind gusts up to tropical storm strength are possible and rough seas with waves and swells averaging 7 to 9 feet or 2.1. to 2.7 metres are also expected with the passage of this system.

All residents of Saint Lucia are asked to pay attention to further announcements from the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services and NEMO. The Saint Lucia Meteorological Service will continue to closely monitor this feature and issue additional statements as necessary.