Saint Lucia-Taiwan Partnership Trade Show culminates

(GIS) – Permanent Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Industry, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs, Titus Preville, said the annual Saint Lucia-Taiwan Partnership Trade Show, provides opportunities for job creation.

The event also has the potential of assisting with the growth of the private sectors of both countries, he said.

This year, the governments of Taiwan and Saint Lucia pulled off another successful trade show, bringing together approximately 70 exhibitors.

“We see the possibilities for deepening cooperation at the private sector level,” Mr. Preville said. “The governments of Saint Lucia and Taiwan have had cordial relationships for a long time, but perhaps what is critical to cementing the bond of friendship between our two nations, is when the peoples of the private sectors of both countries are able to work closely together. Opportunities abound where like minds come together.”

The Government of Taiwan has been an instrumental partner in the hosting of the annual Saint Lucia –Taiwan Partnership Trade Show, and has given its commitment to hosting future events.

Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), HE Douglas Shen, expressed optimism in the event.

“I believe that the business people of our two countries will be able to create more trade opportunities by making use of our geographical locations and by sharing experiences and utilizing the flexible and innovative characteristics of our small and medium-sized enterprises,” he said. “As you may be aware, Hon Bradley Felix just led the first ever Saint Lucia trade mission to Taiwan. I understand the trip was very successful, indicating that our bilateral relations have moved into a new stage of sustainable and mutual benefits.”

Approximately seven companies from Taiwan participated in the recently-concluded Saint Lucia–Taiwan Partnership Trade Show, among them, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council.

The trade show was held at the Johnson’s Centre from Nov. 24 – 26.