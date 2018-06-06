Saint Lucia swimmers ready for Central American and Caribbean championships

[Press release] The CCCAN summons all its affiliated countries, Colombia, Guyana, Surinam, and Venezuela of the South American Confederation and Guadeloupe and Martinique of the French Swimming Federation to participate in the Central American and Caribbean championships mentioned above in accordance.

After a successful Carifta swim meet in Jamaica The Saint Lucia Amateur Swimming Association Swimmers are ready to step it up a notch at the CCCAN Swim Championship in Aruba.

9 swimmers have made the squad to include Carifta medalist D’Andre Blanchard and Naima Hazell. Naekeisha Louis, Mikaili Charlemagne, Katie Kyle, Devin Boodha, Ethan Dyke Elliot will also join the team. This time round Jamarr Archibald will be representing St. Lucia in the open water competition.

Swimmers are expected to swim their best stroke with the hope of medaling. Preparation will include team building, massage session, mental building, motivational talks and 2 training sessions in Martinique’s 50meter pool.

The team will be accompanied by Team Manager Sabrina Odol and Chaperone Tessa Louis. President Eddie Hazell is expected to be SLASA representation at congress.

